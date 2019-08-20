The driver, 44-year-old Ihar Daniliuk of Eagan, was booked into Dakota County jail early Tuesday on suspicion of felony vehicular operation and gross misdemeanor third-degree driving while impaired following the crash at the coffee shop in the Central Park Commons shopping center at Yankee Doodle and Pilot Knob roads.

Daniliuk, who has not been charged, remained in jail Tuesday. He is scheduled to go before a Dakota County District Court judge Wednesday.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday, Eagan officers responded to an injury crash at the coffee shop and found a Mercedes SUV had plowed into the south side of the building. Two people seated on the patio were injured — Stanton Marvin Baldwin, 29, of West St. Paul, and Macy Layne Olson, 30, of Eagan.

Officers treated Baldwin and Olson at the scene before they were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries, police said. On Tuesday, Baldwin remained hospitalized in fair condition, while Olson was in good condition, a Regions spokeswoman said.

In speaking with Daniliuk, officers believed he was under the influence of alcohol, police said. Daniliuk sustained minor injuries from the crash and was treated at a local hospital before being booked into jail, where he awaits official charges.

Besides a minor traffic conviction last year, Daniliuk does not have a criminal record in Minnesota, court records show.

On Tuesday, Baldwin’s family issued a statement through Regions Hospital, saying that he sustained life-threatening injuries and asking for privacy.

Authorities said they do not believe the crash caused structural damage to the Starbucks building. The business remained closed Tuesday, but plans were to reopen it Wednesday.