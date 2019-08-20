BRAINERD, Minn. — Two men — a 53-year-old Baxter man and a 19-year-old Long Prairie man — were charged Friday, Aug. 16, in a Brainerd courtroom with felony child solicitation with the intention of engaging in sexual conduct.

The two join three others charged last week as a result of a law enforcement undercover chat sting operation. In all five cases, a law enforcement officer posed as a 14-year-old persona and communicated with the defendants.

Charged Friday were Eddy Alejandro Aquino Reynoso, 19, of Long Prairie, and Douglas Arnold Odegard, 53, of Baxter.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Reynoso, law enforcement conducted a proactive undercover chat operation Aug. 14. As part of the operation, an investigator communicated with Reynoso via an internet app. During the conversation, Reynoso stated he was 19 and the persona stated she was 14. Reynoso asked the persona if she was "freaky" and if she would perform a sexual act. He made arrangements to meet in Brainerd, drove from Long Prairie and was arrested upon arrival at the designated location. Reynoso admitted to law enforcement he arrived at the location with the intent of having a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl.

Reynoso was charged with soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct; soliciting a child or believing to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct; and engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

The undercover chat operation with Odegard occured Aug. 13, again using a 14-year-old persona via an internet app. Almost immediately in the conversation, the defendant asked if the persona was on birth control, at which point the officer posing as the girl stated she was 14. He again asked if persona was on birth control and when the persona stated "not yet," he asked her if she was willing to "risk it?" The persona asked the defendant if he had "protection" to which he replied, "I always have protection if I have sex."

Over the course of the next 26 hours the conversation continued and was centered around discussion of the defendant and persona meeting to have sexual contact, the use of condoms and possible pregnancy of persona. During the conversation, Odegard appeared to be worried that the persona could be an undercover agent and repeatedly made requests for persona to take and send very specific selfie images in an attempt to ensure he was actually communicating with a 14-year-old girl, the complaint stated.

Law enforcement arrested Odegard at his residence. Following his arrest, he wrote an apology letter to the undercover profile, believing it to be an actual girl, wherein he apologized for talking to her sexually.

Odegard was charged with soliciting a child or believing to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct and engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child.

Previously, Odegard was convicted for third-degree criminal sexual conduct in two cases in 2002, both involving minor females approximately the same age as the persona in the current criminal case.

Charged on Thursday were: William Anthony Desrocher, 23, of Brainerd; Mark Joshua Allan Ridlon, 34, of Ironton; and Danny Lee Schroeder, 33, of Brainerd.