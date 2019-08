RED LAKE, Minn. — The death of a Red Lake, Minn., man is under investigation by the FBI following unease from his family about the circumstances of his death.

Daniel Johnson, 23, died on Monday, Aug. 12, according to an obituary. Johnson's family claims he was murdered.

The FBI is investigating his death, according to the Red Lake Police Department. The FBI says they do not know how Johnson died.

Red Lake is about 35 miles north of Bemidji.