GRAND FORKS — A Thief River Falls, Minn., man is facing up to 40 years in prison on allegations he continuously sexually assaulted a teen.

Bryton Philip Korynta is facing two felony charges of gross sexual imposition and three misdemeanor charges of corruption of a minor.

An affidavit of probable cause said Korynta repeatedly had sex with a young teen throughout the course of four years starting when he was 17 years old and continuing until he was 21. The girl was a minor during all of the assaults, the affidavit said.

Korynta admitted to and provided details about the sexual encounters to investigators during an interview on Nov. 7, according to the affidavit. Charges were filed against him Tuesday in Grand Forks County.

Each felony charge holds a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars.