Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Disorderly

12:29 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested north of Cass Lake for disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer, obstruction, and a probation violation.

DWI

1:38 a.m. Monday, a 28-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man were arrested in the 6600 block of Queens Lane NW for a DWI and drug possession.

1:38 a.m. Sunday, a 60-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Highway 2 and Adams Ave. NW for a DWI, driving after revocation and fifth-degree drug possession.

7:32 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 2 and Woodberry Drive SE.

11:16 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Highway 71 and Fern St. NW.

Violations

3:44 a.m. Sunday, a 21-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation and for tampering with a motor vehicle.

6:37 p.m. A 24-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation in the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrants

12:26 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants in the 5600 block of Alps court NW.

8:43 p.m. Friday, a 44-year-old man was arrested for a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

6:01 p.m. Friday, a 43-year-old man was arrested for a warrant and drug possession in the 300 block of Bemidji Ave. N.

7:44 a.m. Friday, a 52-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Disorderly

7:55 p.m. Friday, a 63-year-old man was arrested in the 1000 block of Washington Ave. S. for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

Violations

2:01 p.m. Monday, a 53-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Beltrami Ave. SW for a probation violation, obstruction and fleeing an officer.

12:47 a.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man was arrested in the 2500 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW. for a harassment restraining order violation.

Warrants

9:52 p.m. Monday, a 19-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Ave. NW.

5:55 p.m. Monday, a 27-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

8:11 p.m. Saturday, a 51-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Third St. NW.

7:29 Saturday, a 47-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

1:07 p.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 1000 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

3:28 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2500 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

2:10 a.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 200 block of Second St. NW.



