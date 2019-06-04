Nicholas Patrick Hauge, 28, is being held without bond on the allegations he murdered 19-year-old Timothy Hauge. An autopsy revealed Timothy Hauge died from blunt force trauma to his head and his death was ruled a homicide resulting from an assault by another person, a criminal complaint said.

Two deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of Eighth Street Northwest and North Mark Avenue at 3:44 a.m., a press release said. A caller reported seeing a man throwing things at a man who was passed out on a lawn, according to a criminal complaint. Another 911 caller reported someone was trying to break a window at 412 Eighth St. NW, the complaint said.

Nicholas Hauge, of Fergus Falls, was standing in the road with blood on his arms, jeans and T-shirt when officers arrived, the court document said.

Timothy Hauge was laying in the road with a large gash on his head, officers said. There was a significant amount of blood in the gutter next to him.

Timothy Hauge did not have a pulse, but deputies reported his body was warm. They performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

Essentia Health EMS arrived on scene and Timothy Hauge was declared dead, a press release said.

Nicholas Hauge told deputies: “Just kill me.” He was uncooperative as they placed him in a patrol car for transport to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center, according to the court document. He smelled of alcohol, officers said.

The initial 911 caller said she saw a man throw something at a man laying on the ground who had been moaning outside her home, the complaint said. The woman said she was unsure what he threw at the unmoving man, but it sounded like a pot. She thought he also threw something at her home.

An investigator said a landscaping block was found outside a bedroom window about 20 yards from Timothy Hauge’s body. The block was about a foot long, 6 inches wide and 3 to 4 inches thick, the complaint said. There was blood covering the corner and two sides of it, according to the investigator.

Nicholas Hauge was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Monday. Each felony charge holds a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Prosecutors intend to seek an aggravated sentence because Timothy Hauge was treated “with particular cruelty,” according to the complaint. Cases where a victim is treated with “particular cruelty” act as exceptions to sentencing guidelines under Minnesota state law. It would allow for Nicholas Hauge to receive a harsher punishment than the maximum sentence if he pleads guilty or is convicted.

Nicholas Hauge was on unsupervised probation after he received a stay of adjudication for a misdemeanor offense of obstructing the legal process in October 2018. If he complied with the year-long probation, the conviction would have been removed from his criminal record.

He is currently facing two counts of driving while impaired in St. Louis County. Nicholas Hauge was not allowed to drink as a condition of his release.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning but another appearance related to the murder charges has not yet been scheduled.