Wahbinmigisi "Pennie" Robertson, 31, a mother of five children, was last seen May 24 and was found by volunteer searchers Saturday, June 1, on the Fond du Lac Reservation in a heavily wooded area northwest of Cloquet.

Initially, law enforcement investigated the death as a homicide, but an autopsy at the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office showed no signs of assault or violence, according to St. Louis County. The preliminary cause of death is hanging.

St. Louis County Sgt. Wade Rasch said it is probably a suicide. "But we're still just working on a few things to verify that," Rasch said.

Fond du Lac police were notified that Robertson was missing May 28. Robertson was originally from Hinckley and a member of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe.