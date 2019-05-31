Cass Lake man dies in Minneapolis shooting

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the homicide victim as Lawrence Dean Hart Jr. According to the medical examiner’s report, the shooting occurred at East Lake Street and 12th Avenue South in Minneapolis. Hart’s time of death was listed as 1:37 a.m. Thursday.

Twin Cities television news station KARE11 reported Hart was found dead on the sidewalk. Police told KARE11 they do not believe the incident was random and they were looking for at least one person in connection with the death.