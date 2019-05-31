Brown was charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a collision, facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $20,000. He also was charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree refusal to submit to a chemical test. Brown's bail was set at $200,000.

At 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement were called to a crash where they found Seppanen lying face-down and unconscious not far from a damaged motorcycle. Witnesses said Seppanen was struck by a red Jeep that crossed the center line into his lane of traffic.

A vehicle of the same description was located at 52nd Avenue West. Brown was outside the vehicle attempting to change a flat tire.

He was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol, and a criminal complaint said he was found to be in possession of 1.47 grams of marijuana.

Duluth police asked Brown to submit to a breath test, but he failed to provide a large enough sample.

In a police interview the following day, the complaint says Brown admitted to operating the vehicle at the time of the collision and confessed that he had been drinking prior to the incident. Brown also reportedly said he may have been looking at his phone and took a turn too wide. He said he never saw the motorcycle until the collision occurred.