Officers were called at 4:10 p.m. to the 4500 block of Olmsted County Road 3 in Salem Township west of Rochester, where a female caller reported that someone had been shot.

The 46-year-old man who said he had been shot was found in a barn on the property and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus, said Capt. Scott Behrns, of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies, State Patrol, the SWAT team and DNR officers set up a perimeter, including air surveillance, at the site, Behrns said. After a buildling-by-building search of the property, officers located a 44-year-old man and brought him to medical personnel. He was also transported to Saint Marys.

After complete medical examinations, neither man showed any sign of having been shot, Behrns said. However, both were described as being extremely intoxicated.

"Frankly, right now we don't know what happened, due to their medical conditions due to narcotics use," Behrns said. Neither man is under arrest.

A semi-automatic rifle was found on the property, but there was no indication it had been fired, Behrns said.