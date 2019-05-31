Dustin Gary Beckman, 31, of Rochester, was arrested Wednesday, May 29 following an investigation that began in March, said Capt. Scott Behrns of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The case began with allegations of inappropriate touching by Beckman of a 14-year-old girl during an off-season soccer training session last December at Dover-Eyota High School.

As that investigation progressed, Behrns said, authorities learned of another case in which Beckman is alleged to have engaged in forced sexual contact with another 14-year-old girl from July 2016 through December 2017. The alleged assaults occurred at Beckman’s Rochester residence, Behrns said. The victim was known to Beckman through soccer-related activities.

Beckman was employed by Dover-Eyota from August to December 2018, according to Behrns. He was listed as head girls soccer coach as of last August.

Beckman is in custody at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and is expected to be arraigned Friday on charges of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the first case, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct and third-degree criminal sexual conduct in the second case.

Behrns said it is “quite possible” there are other victims and he made a public request for them to come forward. “We are very concerned with the things we found” during the investigation, he said.

Beckman was interim soccer coach at Winona State in 2017, and coached the Winona High School team for four years previous to that, according to news reports. He had also coached with Rochester Youth Soccer.