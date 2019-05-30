Douglas Alan Young, 52, of Park Rapids was arrested late Tuesday, May 28, after he walked out of the flaming home north of Park Rapids and now faces six felony charges.

A release from Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes and court records state that the woman had fled her home after her ex-boyfriend had threatened her with a knife.

While struggling to prevent him from stabbing her, she told Young, “You don’t have to do this,” and he replied, “Yes, I do.” The woman said Young dropped the knife but told her he had been thinking about killing her all day. The woman was able to get out of the house with the knife and contact the sheriff’s office.

The Hubbard/Wadena Emergency Response Unit and other officers went to the home but Young refused to come out. Advised that there were guns at the woman’s home, officers and Young were in a standoff that lasted several hours.

Young was seen walking in the house with a flaming object in his hands.

At 11:37 p.m., a large fire erupted from a bedroom window and the house became engulfed in flames. About a minute later, Young went out the front door and was taken into custody.

According to Second Assistant Fire Chief Bob Meier with the Park Rapids Fire Department, fire crews had staged nearby on U.S. Highway 71. Once Young was in custody, Meier said, fire crews moved in and extinguished the fire, but not before it caused substantial damage to the home.

“When the fire broke the windows, that helped create a flow path for the fire to grow rapidly,” ,” Meier said. “Due to the construction of the building, it really charred that room pretty bad.”

Once medically cleared, Young submitted to a preliminary breath test, indicating a blood alcohol concentration of .244.

According to the probable cause statement, Young said after his arrest that he had been drinking and fought with the woman. Young claimed the woman took a knife to him.

Young was charged in Hubbard County District Court on Thursday with six felonies, including burglary, arson and assault.

Young’s felony record includes convictions in Swift County and Otter Tail County.