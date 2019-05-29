Former detective Robert Porter is being investigated for the possibility that he vandalized the house of Lt. Brad Penas, who is head of investigations for the Moorhead Police Department, according to Capt. Deric Swenson, a police spokesman.

Swenson said it's still an open investigation and is in the hands of the Clay County Attorney's Office to decide whether criminal charges will be filed.

Porter was a juvenile case investigator for the department before retiring a few years ago, Swenson said.

A search warrant dated May 17 said a police sergeant searched Porter's south Moorhead home and his 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck and found a slingshot, a 100-count package of slingshot ammunition, and air pellet ammunition.

Swenson said video surveillance from the Moorhead Walmart showed Porter buying the products.

Porter's attorney, Jade Rosenfeldt, said her client was "cooperating fully" with the investigation and was waiting to see if charges will be filed. She emphasized that they were willing "to explore any possible resolution" to the case.

Porter is currently a security guard at the federal courthouse in Fargo, she said.