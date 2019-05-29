Search
    Former Duluth fire chief pleads guilty to DWI

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:45 p.m.
    Dennis Edwards, Duluth Fire Department chief. (2017 file / News Tribune)

    DULUTH — Former Duluth Fire Chief Dennis Edwards pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon, May 29 to third-degree driving while impaired stemming from his March 30 arrest.

    Edwards was pulled over after a deputy observed his SUV pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone on Rice Lake Road. A breath test indicated his blood-alcohol level was 0.22 percent - more than 2½ times the legal limit.

    After being placed on administrative leave, Edwards resigned as fire chief, accepting a demotion to assistant fire chief.

    At Wednesday's court hearing before Judge Dale Harris, Edwards apologized for his behavior the night of his arrest, saying: "I made a horrible decision to drink and drive, putting the lives of people I was sworn to protect at risk."

    Harris sentenced Edwards to 180 days in confinement and a fine of $2,000 plus any surcharges. But he agreed to stay the sentence and half the fine for a period of two years, during which time Edwards must refrain from any consumption of alcohol or other mind-altering substances.

    The DWI conviction was Edwards' first.

    Deputy Fire Chief Shaw Krizaj has served as Duluth's acting chief since Edwards’ arrest.

