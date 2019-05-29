Ross Ronald Olsen made his first appearance Tuesday, May 28, in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd, where he faces a felony charge of fleeing a police officer in a vehicle; three gross misdemeanors of neglecting a child that likely could have caused substantially physical/emotional harm; driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit a chemical test; and a misdemeanor of fleeing a peace officer by means other than a vehicle.

According to the complaint filed against Olsen, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper observed a vehicle on Mill Avenue in Brainerd at 6:32 p.m. Friday, which was reported to be driven by Olsen. Olsen reportedly has a canceled driving status-inimical to public safety—meaning he was found to be unsafe in controlling his vehicle without presenting a serious danger to others.

The trooper used his radar and locked the vehicle in at 53 mph in a 50 mph zone. The trooper activated his lights and the vehicle went through the stoplight at Wise Road against a red light. The driver was observed shaking his head no and putting his middle finger up toward the trooper, the complaint stated.

The trooper activated his siren and the vehicle began to pass vehicles in a no passing zone and increased its speed to 90 mph. The vehicle drove erratically, then slowed down and cut off the trooper as he attempted to use a technique to stop the suspect vehicle on one occasion. The trooper was able to use the technique again and the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway. The tires caught the ditch and the vehicle rolled onto its passenger side, then came down on its tires, the complaint stated. The driver immediately got out of the vehicle, appeared to the trooper to want to fight and then he took off running. The trooper used a stun gun on the suspect and handcuffed him.

While authorities handcuffed Olsen, his 10-year-old son exited the vehicle. The boy was wearing a seat belt and his only injury was a red mark on his neck, the complaint stated

The trooper observed Olsen to have "very bloodshot, watery and constricted eyes," the complaint stated. The trooper also observed a plastic cup in the vehicle that was wet inside and smelled of an alcoholic beverage, along with two ice cubes lying inside the vehicle and several full cans of alcoholic beverage outside the vehicle lying on the ground. A state patrol lieutenant smelled a moderate odor of alcohol coming from Olsen, who declined to provide a preliminary breath test and was uncooperative during his stay in the back of the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper applied for and was granted a search warrant for a blood or urine sample from Olsen. Olsen made it clear he would not provide a sample. The lieutenant spoke to him about the warrant and that not providing a sample was a crime, and Olsen still decided not to provide a sample. Olsen continued to swear, threaten and give the finger to the two authorities throughout their interaction.

According to Olsen's driving record, it shows prior alcohol-related convictions from March 2015 and February 2011 and his driving license status is canceled-inimical to public safety.