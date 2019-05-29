Man dies in Duluth hit-and-run crash

"Due to the fantastic help from some witnesses, and the fast response from the MN State Patrol, we were able to locate the suspect vehicle and detain two occupants," Shene said in the statement. "The investigation continues as to whether either of those individuals detained were driving the vehicle when the crash occurred."

Meanwhile Tuesday evening, several state troopers searched a damaged red Jeep with its airbag deployed, parked on a short dirt trail near 52nd Avenue West and Wadena Street. Shene confirmed the Jeep is believed to be the vehicle involved in the crash.

Shene did not identify the victim as family members had not yet been notified.