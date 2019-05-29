Woman stabbed in Mayo employee cafeteria, man arrested

Rochester police were called around 7 a.m. May 29 on a report of a man with a knife in an employee cafeteria attempting to stab people, Police Lt. Mike Sadauskis said. Preliminary reports indicate that a 57-year-old man stabbed a woman four times, Sadauskis said. The woman’s injuries were described as not life-threatening.

The man was taken into custody by hospital security and then turned over to the Rochester Police Department. Police said the assault appeared to be domestic-related.

The knife used in the assault was recovered.

A statement about the assault was posted Wednesday morning on the Mayo Clinic website.

“This morning, a food service employee was stabbed in the Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Saint Marys Campus employee cafeteria by another employee and has been taken to Saint Marys emergency department for treatment. The two employees are believed to have a relationship and this event is considered to be an isolated event,” the statement read.

The Saint Marys employee cafeteria is was closed.