Ramsey County District Judge George Stephenson sentenced Megan Kafer on Tuesday afternoon, May 28, as her husband and eight other family members looked on from the courtroom gallery.

In addition to probation, Kafer, 25, was ordered to complete a partial hospitalization program at Hennepin County Medical Center designed to help mothers struggling with debilitating depression, anxiety or other emotional distress.

She also must cooperate with child protection orders in Winona County that now govern her interactions with her son.

Kafer opted not to speak when Stephenson asked her if she wanted to address the court.

When it was over, she reached for her husband’s hand as the two walked out of the courtroom followed by the rest of their relatives.

Kafer pleaded guilty to the one felony-level count of child endangerment facing her in the case last February.

At the time, she told the court a postpartum-induced delusion that doctors were failing her sick toddler compelled her to try to make him sicker so medical staff would pay closer attention to his case.

That’s why Kafer periodically disconnected his feeding tube while he was hospitalized at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul for about three weeks last July for “failure to thrive,” she said.

And why she let him drink water from her water bottle without controlling how much he consumed.

And why, on July 26, she took him into a hospital bathroom and tried to feed him a laxative she mixed with water through a syringe she kept hidden under a blanket as she held him.

That’s where she was when police arrested her. She was charged months later with felony-level child endangerment that could cause harm or death.

Kafer’s son, who is now 3, suffered a seizure due to her actions and underwent numerous procedures and surgeries.

Her attorney, David Lundgren, told the court Tuesday that Kafer is a loving mother who made bad choices amid a mental health crisis that she has committed to resolve ever since.

“She understands the harm she caused her son and she wants to ensure it never happens again,” Lundgren said.

Kafer’s husband was given sole custody of their son following the incident. Nearly a year later, she is now allowed supervised visits with the boy.

Her attorney said her family is looking forward to the day it can reunify.