More than 100 people gathered Tuesday afternoon to remember Ausineese Aubin Dufault, who died as a result of a gunshot early Monday morning in Duluth's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

As the sun sat high in the sky, the sound of drumming and songs echoed from the corner of Third Street and 21st Avenue West. The smell of sage drifted over the crowd. The sight of tears grew more common. The feeling of loss was embraced by a community.

"We're looking to show the family and the city of Duluth that as an indigenous community, we do care about one another," Martineau said.

Behind a banner reading "Rest in Power King Auso," folks participated smudge walk meant to promote healing and peace.

"I want the community to think about - everybody has issues, it's not one particular population," said Renee Van Nett, a Duluth city councilor representing the neighborhood and a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. "Everyone has issues. Be good from your heart when you face different situations like this happening in our life. That's what I wish for our broader community."

Duluth police had not released much more information on the nature of the shooting as of Tuesday afternoon, including whether anyone was in custody or if suspects were being sought.

"We received a preliminary report confirming the cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head, however, the manner of death is still pending further investigation," the Duluth Police Department said in a news release. "We ask that people allow us to complete an accurate and thorough investigation and refrain from spreading rumors via social media. We will provide information as soon as we are able. However, in the meantime, we must limit the details to ensure the validity of the information we receive and to not negatively impact the investigation."

Dufault had recently been charged as an adult with aggravated first-degree robbery and second-degree assault after allegedly opening fire outside an apartment building on April 23 - near where he was found dead Monday morning at 2:47 a.m.

"Regardless of his anger and his past, he was somebody and he was important to us," Martineau said. "And we want others who are struggling and lost in that type of life to know that we care about them as well. And as a community, we all need to be brave enough to reach out and support one another."

Tuesday's event was organized by Gitchigumi Scouts, which patrols and searches for missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives, and Sober Squad. Gitchigumi Scouts said on Facebook there will be a traditional spirit fire burning on the Fond du Lac Reservation until Dufault is laid to rest.