Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, of Gordon, Wis., was sentenced to consecutive life terms, plus 25 years Friday, May 24, in Barron County Circuit Court.

Patterson in March pleaded guilty to kidnapping and two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the Oct. 15 crimes. He admitted to fatally shooting James and Denise Closs before abducting Jayme and holding her captive at his home for 88 days.

While the homicide convictions each carried a required life sentence, Barron County Circuit Judge James Babler had discretion in determining whether Patterson would ever see the possibility of parole.

Patterson told investigators he decided to kidnap Jayme after seeing her getting on a school bus while driving to a job he held for two days. He did not know her or her family.

He told police that he went to the family’s Barron residence in the dark of night, fatally shooting James, 56, and Denise, 46, because he did not want to leave behind any witnesses. Authorities said he spent several weeks planning every element of the crime: shaving his head, purchasing a mask, swapping license plates on his car and removing the vehicle’s dome light to remain undetected.

A criminal complaint states that Patterson took Jayme in the trunk of his car to his home and regularly required her to hide under his bed, barricaded by storage bins containing barbell weights, whenever he had visitors over or needed to leave the residence.

Jayme escaped Jan. 10, approaching a neighboring cabin owner for help. Patterson, out looking for her, was stopped and arrested nearby.

Patterson entered his guilty pleas at his March 27 arraignment — the first opportunity to do so under Wisconsin rules of criminal procedure.

Patterson has been held at the Dunn County Jail in Menomonie. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections will determine where he serves his prison sentence.