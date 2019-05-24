The felony murder charge against Michael Buchanan, 35, stemmed from the death of Jordan Bolgrean, 19, whose body was found on June 8, 2018.

Court documents said Bolgrean died of an overdose.

Authorities did not initially suspect foul play in Bolgrean's death. However, an investigation ultimately linked Buchanan to the drugs found in Bolgrean's system.

The jury also found Buchanan guilty of a felony charge of great bodily harm due to drug distribution in connection with a different victim who also suffered an overdose but survived.

A sentencing hearing on both convictions is set for July 11.

Buchanan’s trial took place this week in Otter Tail County District Court, and the jury reached its verdict Thursday, May 23.