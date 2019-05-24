Minnesota school bus driver fired after driving bus with alcohol in her system
GREENBUSH, Minn. — A school bus driver who was cited for driving a bus with alcohol in her system has been fired.
Based on Greenbush Middle River School District information, 40-year-old Alicia Olson was fired from her bus driver job with the school the same day she was cited, Wednesday, May 15.
Olson was pulled over by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper the morning of May 15 for speeding. The trooper then determined Olson had alcohol in her system. Olson said she had been drinking the night before.
The school bus had no children at the time of the stop and a replacement driver was brought out that morning to finish her route.