Attempted murder charges filed in Red Wing shooting

John Charles Roberts, 18, of Red Wing, faces attempted murder and assault charges stemming from the incident.

According to the complaint, John Paul Smith and another passenger were waiting for two others in a car outside 1910 Twin Bluff Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Smith told investigator he stuck his head out of the vehicle and heard a gunshot that hit him in the neck.

Smith told investigators he believed Roberts was the one who shot him because hours before he had seen a video on Snapchat of Roberts holding a handgun. A screenshot later provided to police allegedly shows Roberts holding a black and silver handgun pointed at the camera.

Roberts' cousin told investigators that Roberts said, “I’m going to shoot those people outside,” before opening a window and firing a gun, the complaint states.

Officers arrested Roberts at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday. Roberts faces charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and a dangerous weapon charge — all felonies.