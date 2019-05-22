Police shooting in northern Wisconsin leaves one dead

Ashland Police Chief Jim Gregoire said an officer was involved in the shooting and one person was dead, the Ashland Daily Press reported. He did not say what agency the officer involved represented or who fired the fatal shots.

Officials had gathered at about 6:15 p.m. around the shirtless body of a man lying prone on the ground behind a home. Investigators from the state Division of Criminal Investigation were at the scene.

Two homes in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue West had been surrounded by police for much of the afternoon after a series of rapidly fired gunshots rang through the neighborhood at about 3 p.m.

At about 5:15 p.m., officers advanced on one of the homes. They threw a flash-bang grenade — intended to stun suspects — toward the house and yelled for someone inside to "come out with your hands up."

At about 5:30 p.m., officers entered the house and threw another flash-bang grenade inside.

Police Wednesday evening had not commented on what prompted the incident or who fired several shots that witnesses reported earlier in the afternoon.