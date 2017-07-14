ORONOCO, Minn. — Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman who hid herself in the trunk of a car after she allegedly broke into an Oronoco home and tussled with one of the homeowners.

Kirsten Hart, 29, of rural Byron, will likely face a charge of second-degree burglary.

A 73-year-old man and 64-year-old woman called law enforcement around 5:50 p.m. Thursday after they returned to their home and found a woman, later identified as Hart, running out of the back of the residence, Capt. Scott Behrns said.

The couple gave chase. The man attempted to follow Hart through the woods in a golf cart while the woman got in a car and started driving up and down a road. The woman located Hart as she was coming out of the woods and confronted her.

A scuffle ensued, during which the woman tore off Hart's shirt, Behrns said. The woman was also able to get back some of her stolen property.

During the physical altercation, a man believed to be unrelated to the incident drove through, stopped, inquired if there was anything wrong and picked up Hart, believing she was in distress.

The Oronoco couple followed the vehicle but eventually lost it. Deputies were able to locate it parked in a field drive, Behrns said.

The first deputy to locate the vehicle called for additional deputies. While waiting for help, the vehicle backed out of the drive and started leaving. A high risk stop was conducted, Behrns said. When the driver got out of his vehicle, Hart was not inside.

The man told deputies Hart had gotten in the trunk, which is where deputies found her. She was arrested.

Hart is alleged to have stolen several pill bottles containing Oxycodone and Ambien as well as $150 and a fake million dollar bill.

Oronoco is about 12 miles north of Rochester.