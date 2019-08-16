Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

Fleeing

7:01 p.m. A 19-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for fleeing an officer on foot, a warrant and obstruction.

12:13 a.m. A 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, and a juvenile were arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW on various charges, including fleeing an officer on foot, warrants, and minor consumption.

Warrants

10:44 a.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW for a warrant and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

1:03 a.m. A 30-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Third St. SE and Paul Bunyan Drive for multiple warrants and giving an officer false information.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Harassment

7:19 p.m. Law enforcement received a report of individuals not having the same views regarding the feeding of birds.

Fleeing

12:13 a.m. A juvenile was arrested in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW after a pursuit on foot.

Warrants

7:01 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant in the 700 block of 26th St. NW.

8:13 a.m. A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of America Ave. NW.

2:51 a.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Irvine Ave. NW.



