Suspect arrested after shooting in Red Wing

The victim had not been identified Tuesday morning. Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said it is unclear what relationship, if any, the victim and suspect share. The victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus in Rochester.

The shooting remains under investigation, Pohlman said.

Red Wing police responded to the shooting around 2:30 a.m., issuing a Code Red asking people to stay indoors that were in the neighborhood. According to city news release at 6:45 a.m., police personnel were still surveilling the parameter of a residence where they believed the shooting suspect is barricaded.

Pohlman activated the command vehicle and managed the situation from there. Squad cars blocked off several streets in a wide perimeter. The emergency response team took the suspect into custody and cleared the scene around 8 a.m.