Crime report for May 17-20
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:
DWI
12:41 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 6300 block of Division Street.
12:18 a.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.
Violations
1:58 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.
Warrants
1:10 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were arrested on warrant in the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
1:04 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested on warrants in the 2200 block of Division St. W.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:
Juveniles
2:53 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was arrested for minor consumption in the 3600 block of Cedar Lane NW.
DWI
2:21 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.
Warrants
11:47 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
6:51 p.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
6:46 p.m. Monday, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave.
3:08 p.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.
1:06 a.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
11:51 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Mississippi Ave. NW.