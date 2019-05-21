Crime report for May 17-20

12:41 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 6300 block of Division Street.

12:18 a.m. Friday, a 42-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

Violations

1:58 p.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested in Bemidji for violating a domestic assault no contact order.

Warrants

1:10 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were arrested on warrant in the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:04 p.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were arrested on warrants in the 2200 block of Division St. W.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Juveniles

2:53 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was arrested for minor consumption in the 3600 block of Cedar Lane NW.

DWI

2:21 a.m. Sunday, an 18-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Warrants

11:47 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

6:51 p.m. Monday, a 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

6:46 p.m. Monday, a 27-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave.

3:08 p.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old man was arrested on multiple warrants in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

1:06 a.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

11:51 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Mississippi Ave. NW.