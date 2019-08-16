HERON LAKE, Minn. — A child was killed Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Heron Lake after being struck by a bullet, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Friday morning press release.
Law enforcement and medical personnel responded Wednesday to a 911 call in Heron Lake, about 20 miles northeast of Worthington, for an injured child. A weapon was discharged inside the home, the release added.
The child, whose age and identity were not released, was transported to the Windom Area Hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation.