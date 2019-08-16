HERON LAKE, Minn. — A child was killed Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Heron Lake after being struck by a bullet, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Friday morning press release.



Law enforcement and medical personnel responded Wednesday to a 911 call in Heron Lake, about 20 miles northeast of Worthington, for an injured child. A weapon was discharged inside the home, the release added.



The child, whose age and identity were not released, was transported to the Windom Area Hospital and was later pronounced dead.