SAUK CENTRE, Minn. -- The only thing missing from this news release is whether or not law enforcement used a radar gun.

Stearns County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a bull walking close to the Sauk Centre exit near Interstate 94, early Friday morning, Aug. 16.

Deputies and officers from the Sauk Centre Police Department were unable to locate the bull. A few hours later, Stearns County officials said, the Minnesota State Patrol said the bull was seen on the shoulder of I-94 near mile marker 124.

The bull was on the southwest side of the interstate in the ditch and appeared to be a black Angus bull with two ear tags, Stearns County authorities said.

The bull was kept in a pasture of a farmer in the area until the owner could be reached. Shortly before noon, Stearns County Sheriff's Office said the bull's owner was found and the bull was returned.