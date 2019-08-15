ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A Rochester man is being held on $10 million bond for his alleged involvement in the March murder of Garad Hassan Roble.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem announced Thursday that Muhidin Omar Abukar, 30, had been arrested about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 14. He made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday morning on a single charge of aiding/abetting second-degree murder-with intent-not premediated.

Roble, 28, was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours March 5 on the southern edge of Rochester. Roble had multiple gunshot wounds, and was determined to have died from those wounds, which included at least one head wound and another to the abdomen, according to court documents.

Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension located more than a dozen .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, according to court documents.

Law enforcement has not released information concerning a motive other than to say there are groups of “individuals who apparently did not like each other,” according to Ostrem.

Abukar is the second individual arrested in the case. He had been a person of interest since the investigation began, Ostrem said.

Ostrem declined to comment on whether he expected additional arrests or charges. Law enforcement has not publicly identified the shooter in the incident.

“We believe that Mr. Abukar and Mr. Iman, both working together, committed the homicide, and that is what the charge is for,” Ostrem said.

Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23, was arrested in June and charged with aiding/abetting second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated for his alleged involvement. He is being held on $1 million unconditional bond.

Iman was on pretrial release at the time of the offense. Following his arrest, Iman has been held at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center due to “conflicting relationships” with other Olmsted County detainees, Torgerson said in June.

County Attorney Ostrem asked the judge Thursday to set unconditional bond at $10 million and to deny conditional bond stating Abukar was a “very high risk for public safety and for flight.”

Abukar was released from state prison on Dec. 31, 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2013 in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in January 2010 by Judge Joseph Wieners to 168 months in state prison.

Abukar’s attorney, Joachim Marjon, told Chase that he intended to readdress bail at a later date but noted that while the investigation was occurring Abukar stayed in town the entire time.

Marjon said that Abukar’s family was in the courtroom and that he was not a flight risk.

Chase found the state’s bail request “reasonable” and set unconditional bail at $10 million. Abukar’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.