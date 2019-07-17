Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Violations

2:48 a.m. A 39-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation in Bemidji.

Warrant

1:14 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on U.S. Highway 2.

12:09 p.m. A 37-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Warrants

8:14 p.m. A 39-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 1500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:18 p.m. A 23-year-old man was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of 10th St. NW and America Ave.