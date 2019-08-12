BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Police Department is investigating an alleged assault that happened Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Roosevelt Road Southeast.

The department released a statement Thursday, saying a female told them an unknown male pulled her to the ground. The two struggled, and the female was able to escape. The police were unable to find anyone fitting the description of the assailant.

The victim described the suspect as a male with dark hair, approximately 5 feet 9 inches, and wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The Bemidji Police Department has not received any similar incidents in the recent past and continues to investigate, the release said.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Michelle Leffelman at (218) 333-9111.



