BRAINERD, Minn. — “I can remember trying to yell out in absolute fear for my life, ‘Oh God,’ but no sound came out because the pressure was too tight around my throat and it was that morning that I knew my life was at risk. Images of my husband and my two beautiful children flashed through my mind as I began to fight because I needed to make it home to them.”

The emotional victim impact statement was read by the victim, a Brainerd High School teacher, Wednesday, Aug. 14, prior to her attacker’s sentencing in a Crow Wing County District Court courtroom in Brainerd.

She addressed her statement to the judge as well as her attacker — 21-year-old Jared Allen-Tristen McCormack.

It was the first time the teacher spoke in court since she was physically attacked by McCormack about 6:40 a.m. Feb. 11 in the BHS girls’ locker room. McCormack was charged with three felonies of first-degree burglary-assault, attempted kidnapping and attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct through using force. The complaint was amended March 21 to add a gross misdemeanor charge of fifth-degree assault occurring within three years of a previous conviction.

In May, McCormack entered into a plea agreement, admitting guilt to one of the four charges — first-degree burglary-assault. The other three charges would be dismissed, if Judge Patricia Aanes accepted the plea agreement Wednesday afternoon during McCormack’s sentencing hearing.

The defense agreed to the maximum sentence of 68 months — five years and eight months — to the first-degree burglary charge. McCormack, a registered sex offender, will serve two-thirds of his sentence in a Minnesota Department of Correctional Facility and then be on supervised probation for the remaining one-third of his sentence.