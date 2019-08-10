MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — The cause of death for two people found Sunday, Aug. 11, in rural Chippewa County was determined to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.

Charity Grace Hoffelt, 41, of Sioux Falls, S.D., died by suicide, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner, Chippewa County Sheriff Derek Olson said in the news release.

Andy Edward Wilcox, 43, of Sioux Falls, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. The manner of his death is still pending further investigation, according to the release.

Wilcox and his girlfriend Hoffelt were located Aug. 11 west of the Sparta Cemetery in rural Montevideo. Law enforcement officers had been searching for Wilcox after receiving a request for assistance from Wilcox's family, who believed the man to be suicidal and possibly with his girlfriend, the news release said.

The two were found in a secluded area west of the cemetery. The release said Hoffelt was pronounced dead at the scene while Wilcox was transported by North Memorial Air Car to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where he was produced dead.