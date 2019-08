Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

8:13 p.m. A 34-year-old woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 4000 block of Supreme Court NW.

Violations

4:52 p.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested for a probation violation near the intersection of Gull Lake Loop Road NE and Flying Eagle Drive.

Warrant

9:41 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Division St.