ST. PAUL — A Rochester man and woman have been federally charged for allegedly making child pornography.

Adam Lee Reitz, 29, and Shahla Marie Thompson, 26, were arraigned on Monday, Aug. 12, in U.S. District Court in St. Paul on charges of aiding and abetting the production of child pornography. Additionally, Reitz is charged with distribution of child pornography and Thompson is charged with receipt of child pornography.

A trial for the pair is set to begin Oct. 15 in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, according to court records.

Investigators reportedly found images on a cellphone of Reitz engaged in sexual contact with a minor child, according to court records.

Reitz reportedly sent pornographic images over Facebook Messenger to two accounts, including one with the name "Sha Marie," according to the indictment. Thompson is accused of receiving the images on the two Facebook accounts.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred on or about Aug. 25, 2017.

The pair are also facing felony charges in Olmsted County District Court.

Reitz is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old, second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old and child endangerment.

Thompson is charged with child endangerment and two counts of first-degree aiding and abetting criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old.

In that case, Reitz is alleged to have engaged in sexual contact and penetration with a 7-year-old child on multiple occasions between Aug. 25, 2017, and July 2, 2018, and during that same endangered a child by causing him to ingest methamphetamine, according to court records.

Thompson, who is identified in court records as Reitz's significant other, is alleged to have aided and abetted Reitz's crimes.

Thompson and Reitz faced three additional felony charges — use of a minor in a sexual performance, dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography — but those were dismissed in January through a motion by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office as the U.S. Attorney's Office was taking over prosecution for those aspects, according to court records.