Sheriff’s Report

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

Driving

8:44 p.m. Friday, a 45-year-old man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of Irvine Ave. NE and Nebish Road.

DWI

11:09 p.m. Sunday, a 44-year-old man was arrested for a DWI in the 10200 block of Irvine Ave. NW.

9:46 p.m. Sunday, a 60-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive and Highway 71.

9:06 p.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Mill Street NE and Taft Ave.

2:01 a.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near Solway.

Burglary

10:26 a.m. Sunday, a burglary was reported in the 300 block of Becida Road SW.

5:39 p.m. Saturday, a burglary was reported at an outbuilding in the 6300 block of Palomino Lane NW.

Warrants

8:20 p.m. Sunday, a 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant near the intersection of Park Ave. NW and 30th St. NW.

2:16 a.m. Sunday, a 26-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

11:53 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old woman was arrested for multiple warrants on U.S. Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Monday:

DWI

11:56 p.m. Monday, a 47-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Sixth St. SE and Pershing Ave.

2:41 a.m. Sunday, a 41-year-old woman was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Eighth St. NW and Irvine Ave.

2:20 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was arrested for a DWI near the intersection of Third St. NW and Beltrami Ave.

Minors

11:46 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old woman was arrested for minor consumption near the intersection of Fourth St. NW and Beltrami Ave.

Theft

7:12 a.m. Saturday, a 39-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for theft and giving an officer false information.

Warrants

10:12 p.m. Monday, a 28-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 2400 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW.

4:22 p.m. Monday, a 23-year-old man was arrested for multiple warrants in the 800 block of 26th St. NW.

3:44 a.m. Monday, a 41-year-old man was arrested for a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

1:20 p.m. Sunday, a 47-year-old man was arrested in the 1700 block of Birchmont Drive NW for an outstanding warrant after a short bicycle and foot pursuit.

9:19 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was arrested for a warrant near the intersection of Fourth St. NW and Bemidji Ave.

7:49 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:58 p.m. Friday, a 37-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

10:08 a.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 3900 block of Irvine Ave. NW.



