WARROAD, Minn. — A Warroad woman pleaded guilty to a charge alleging she stole more than $100,000 worth of items from the sporting goods store where she worked and resold them online for her own profit.

Jennifer Daria Slukynsky, 43, could spend up to 20 years in prison on the felony theft by swindle charge.

Slukynsky was selling merchandise from Streiff Sporting Goods online through her personal PayPal and eBay accounts since July 2017, according to a criminal complaint, which noted that, in total, Slukynski profited about $109,255.

Charges were filed in February, and Slukynsky is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 16.