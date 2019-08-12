CLOQUET, Minn. — Cloquet police arrested a 44-year-old man Saturday morning, Aug. 10, on an out-of-state warrant for felony child sexual assault before he was set to sing at a local music festival with his Christian rock band.

Nebraska authorities on Friday charged Emanual Rodriguez with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and a judge signed a warrant for his arrest. The victims are known to him and are under 14 years old, according to court documents, and they told investigators about their allegations last week.

Rodriguez was in the area to play at the Wood City Music Festival with his band, 70xForgiven. He is a pastor at a church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, according to Omaha media reports.

He was being held at the Carlton County Jail on Monday, Aug. 12, pending his extradition.