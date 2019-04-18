The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody after a cathedral security guard stopped him from entering, New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner John Miller said at a news conference Wednesday. There were no injuries or damages as a result of the incident, police sources told The Washington Post.

"It's hard to say exactly what his intentions were, but I think the totality of the circumstances of an individual walking into an iconic location like St. Patrick's Cathedral carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters is something we would have great concern over," Miller told reporters.

Around 7:55 p.m., Miller said the man returned to a minivan he had parked on 5th Avenue, the same street the cathedral is located on, and took out the gasoline containers and the "equipment to light it." Immediately after he entered the cathedral, he was confronted by the security guard, who informed him that he was not allowed inside carrying the gas and lighters, Miller said.

Though Miller said "some gasoline apparently spilled onto the floor" as the man was exiting, in a statement to CBS, the Archdiocese of New York confirmed that "nothing happened" in the cathedral. Police said there were other people inside at the time.

After the man left, two NYPD officers caught up to him and began to question him, Miller said.

"His answers were inconsistent and evasive, although he remained conversational with them and cooperative," he said.

The man told the officers he had been cutting through the cathedral because his car had run out of gas, Miller said. But when police checked on his vehicle, it had plenty of fuel, Miller said. The man has not yet been charged, but Miller said police are coordinating with the district attorney's office.

This incident comes just two days after a fire devastated the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Officials in France have launched an investigation into how the blaze started, though it is widely believed to have been accidental, The Post reported.

St. Patrick's Cathedral was built in 1878 and is one of New York's most prominent landmarks. A "sprinkler-like system" was recently installed and its wooden roof is protected by a coat of fire retardant, ABC 7 reported.

This article was written by Allyson Chiu, a reporter for The Washington Post.