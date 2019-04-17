7-year-old brings loaded gun to school in St. Paul
ST. PAUL — A second grader took a loaded handgun to a St. Paul elementary school on Wednesday, April 17, according to police.
Someone at Highland Park Elementary became aware of the gun and a staff member called police about 10:20 a.m. to report it was in a student’s backpack. A school resource officer responded and took the gun, which had a trigger lock on it, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.
“There were no reports of threats being made or the gun being pointed at anyone and there were no injuries,” Linders said. There was also no intent to use the weapon, principal Nancy Flynn wrote to parents on Wednesday.
The 7-year-old student was turned over to his mother. She had reported her gun stolen on Sunday and “it looks like it’s possible her son had it,” according to Linders.
Police are investigating how the student got the gun and how his mother stored the weapon to determine whether she could face charges.