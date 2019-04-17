7-year-old brings loaded gun to school in St. Paul

“There were no reports of threats being made or the gun being pointed at anyone and there were no injuries,” Linders said. There was also no intent to use the weapon, principal Nancy Flynn wrote to parents on Wednesday.

The 7-year-old student was turned over to his mother. She had reported her gun stolen on Sunday and “it looks like it’s possible her son had it,” according to Linders.

Police are investigating how the student got the gun and how his mother stored the weapon to determine whether she could face charges.