Richard D. Bruns, 44, of Rushmore was sentenced to serve at least two years of his sentence in prison, with the opportunity to serve the remaining year on supervised release. He was immediately taken into custody following Tuesday’s sentencing. He was also ordered to pay a $4,200 fine following being convicted of second-degree assault.

In an audio recording played as evidence, Bruns is audibly shouting as the victim attempts to get him to calm down. Toward the end of the recording, the victim becomes more audibly upset as she pleads for her life and Bruns’ demeanor shifts to what Moore attributed as more clinical.

“Five minutes felt like five hours,” the woman said in her victim-impact statement. “I truly believed I was going to die.”

Bruns apologized in court to the victims for his actions, adding that he’s undergone various counseling sessions.

“I’ve done everything I could to make myself a better person,” Bruns said.