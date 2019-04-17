Attorney Stephen Tillitt, center, who represents the family of the boy thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America, speaks with reporters outside the Hennepin County Jail on Tuesday. Matt Sepic / MPR News

The man accused of throwing a 5-year-old child from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America remains jailed after a Hennepin County judge Tuesday set bond at $2 million.

Emmanuel Aranda, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the April 12 attack. Prosecutors say the boy was waiting with his mother outside the Rainforest Cafe when Aranda allegedly grabbed the child and threw him over the railing.

Prosecutors say Aranda was "looking for someone to kill" at the mall after being rebuffed by women he'd approached there. The boy suffered massive head trauma and broken bones.

The family's attorney Stephen Tillitt said the boy is still hospitalized in critical condition and his family is asking for privacy.

"They need to be able to concentrate their energy and their emotions and their spirits on their son," he said. "I've heard it said that every new day is a good day."

Tillitt said he is not authorized to discuss specifics about the boy's injuries, and added the family is grateful for the outpouring of support they've received.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $700,000.



