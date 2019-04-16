A woman told authorities Hinton held her in his home Wednesday and Thursday while he assaulted and threatened her, the charges said.

The woman said she spent Tuesday night with him but when she tried to leave, he handcuffed and gagged her and dismantled her cellphone. Hinton allegedly sexually assaulted her and cut her with a knife when she did not answer questions in a manner that satisfied him.

Hinton also allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness, then stabbed her and hit her in the face with a pipe wrench.

The woman said she believed Hinton was going to kill her and he expressed surprise that she was still alive.

A door reportedly was nailed shut, but the woman said she found a way to escape after Hinton left her alone in the house.

Elmore borders Iowa in south-central Minnesota.