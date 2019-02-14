According to police scanner reports, a male suspect armed with a firearm fled the scene on foot. A dispatcher called for assistance from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, as the incident occurred near the Hubbard-Cass county line on the 27000 block of Hubbard County Road 119, near the intersection with 190th Street. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch confirmed his office was assisting Hubbard County, but said he could not comment further.

Officers set up a perimeter to locate the suspect. Wadena County responded with a K-9 unit, the scanner reported.

Responders called for air care, but were informed the helicopter could not fly due to weather conditions.

Nevis is about 12 miles northeast of Park Rapids.