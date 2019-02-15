One person was found dead in a home of a day care in the city.

Two others, including the suspect, were found shot to death on a rural road a few miles away.

The deputy who was shot is expected to recover. His police vehicle ended up in a snowbank.

The sheriff would not say who shot the suspect, and a motive for these shootings has not yet been released.

The names of the people who died and the officer or officers involved have not yet been released.

Nevis, population 390, is a town about 12 miles east of Park Rapids, Minn. Nevis is about 96 miles east of Fargo.