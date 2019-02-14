Dontay Lavarice Reese, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping Wednesday, Feb. 13, in federal court in Minneapolis, according to information released Thursday by the U.S. district attorney’s Minnesota office.

Instead of heading toward her residence, Reese took her into Wisconsin, telling the woman they were heading “several states” away and that he planned to use her for money by making her work as a prostitute.

The woman tried to escape several times, but each time Reese caught her and “violently restrained” her again, the office reported.

A family witnessed one of her attempted escapes and called 911.

Wisconsin State Patrol found her running out of a wooded area screaming for help. Her wrists were bound.

Reese soon was seen running naked out of the same area before attempting to cross the interstate, the office reported.

He was arrested and taken into custody.