Crime report for Feb. 13

8 p.m. A 59-year-old man was arrested on an FBI warrant for perjury in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave.

DWI

4:37 p.m. A 40-year-old man was arrested for a DWI and leaving the scene of an accident near the intersection of Third St. NW and Bemidji Ave.

Obstruction

6:16 a.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for obstructing the legal process.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

3:27 a.m. A 32-year-old man was arrested for assault in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

DWI

10:56 p.m. A 42-year-old man was arrested in the 2700 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for a DWI and not having insurance. A 33-year-old man also was arrested at the time on an Itasca County warrant.

Warrants

9:13 p.m. A 35-year-old man was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on a warrant and for fleeing an officer.

6:25 p.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave.

10:31 a.m. A 28-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 600 block of America Ave. NW.