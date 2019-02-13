Another teacher at St. Mary's School saw an image containing possible child pornography on Neil Alexander Kirchoefer's computer after school on Nov. 27, according to a Sleepy Eye Police Department news release.

The school reported the incident to the police the next day.

Kirchoefer, 30, of Sleepy Eye, was arrested Friday after the analysis of his electronic devices allegedly found more than 1,400 saved and shared photos and videos containing child pornography.

Kirchoefer was charged Monday, Feb. 11, in Brown County District Court with felony counts of possessing and disseminating child pornography and using minors in pornographic work.

He has been released on bail with conditions including he not have any contact with juveniles.

Kirchoefer was a teacher at St. Mary's junior high and high school. He was placed on leave immediately after the staff member reported the incident. He soon after resigned, according to a school statement issued after his arrest.

Sleepy Eye is about 45 miles west of Mankato.